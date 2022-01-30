New providers join FryeCare Physicians Network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following advanced practice providers to their new medical offices. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available.
Taylor Evans, PA, physician assistant, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Women’s Services at 1781 Tate Blvd. SE, No. 201, in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-328-2901, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Evans specializes in general obstetrics and gynecological care for women of all ages. She offers annual exams and screenings, contraceptive counseling, prenatal and postpartum care, and menopause management.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at Mars Hill University. Evans also earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Sonya Golini, FNP, family nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Cardiology Associates – Boone at 178 N.C. 105 Ext., Suite 202, in Boone. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-262-0140, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Golini specializes in general cardiology for adults. She offers testing and treatment options for heart disease, chronic heart disease management and arrhythmia management.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Winston-Salem State University. She earned a master’s degree in nursing practice from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Angela Nicole Moore, DNP, FNP, family nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Generations Family at 2810 16th St. NE, in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-324-0359, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Moore specializes in primary care for adults. She offers annual physicals, immunizations and vaccines, preventive health, treatment for minor conditions and injuries, and chronic and acute illnesses.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She also eared a doctorate degree in nursing practice at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The network includes more than 60 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.