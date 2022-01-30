New providers join FryeCare Physicians Network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following advanced practice providers to their new medical offices. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available.

Taylor Evans, PA, physician assistant, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Women’s Services at 1781 Tate Blvd. SE, No. 201, in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-328-2901, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.

Evans specializes in general obstetrics and gynecological care for women of all ages. She offers annual exams and screenings, contraceptive counseling, prenatal and postpartum care, and menopause management.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at Mars Hill University. Evans also earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Sonya Golini, FNP, family nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Cardiology Associates – Boone at 178 N.C. 105 Ext., Suite 202, in Boone. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-262-0140, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.