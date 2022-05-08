New physician joins Gastroenterology Associates

HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified gastroenterologist Bradley Zins, M.D., to the practice. Dr. Zins is currently accepting new patients.

Zins brings more than 25 years of experience to the practice. Prior to joining Gastroenterology Associates, Zins served as gastroenterologist at the Billings Clinic, the largest multi-specialty physician group in Montana and primary referral center in the region, including Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

He joins doctors Caroll Koscheski, John Meier, Simon Allport, Gaa Richardson, Susan Nikrooz, Kristen Mussari, and Disha Shah at the specialty practice which now includes a team of 14 health care providers.

“We are excited to welcome such an accomplished and respected physician to our team,” said Stacey Coffey, MSN, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Gastroenterology Associates. “We are committed to providing excellent patient care, improving patient access, and expanding GI services in our community. Dr. Zins is committed to helping our practice achieve these goals.”

Zins will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, as well as hospital patients at Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Highly skilled at performing endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a specialized technique that combines endoscopy and X-rays to diagnose and treat problems in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas, Zins brings this service to the community.

Specific clinical interests of Zins include therapeutic endoscopy, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and hepatobiliary disease.

Zins earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He completed his residency and fellowship at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota.

Zins and his wife, Eileen, enjoy traveling, hiking, bicycling, swimming, and skiing.

Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver.

The practice includes eight board certified physicians and six advanced practice providers. All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

The gastroenterologists are GI specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise, and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.

Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy center recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC), and licensed by Medicare and the State of North Carolina.

Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region, including Greater Hickory and the Unifour area. The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 North Center St., Suite 300, in Hickory.

Learn more at gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.