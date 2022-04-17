New Peoples Bank loan production office opens

NEWTON — Officials of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina announce the opening of a new Peoples Bank loan production office in Winston-Salem. The new office will open this month at 280 Charlois Blvd.

Peoples Bank is eager to promote this new market area with a focus on becoming a trusted financial partner for local small businesses. The Winston-Salem team brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding commercial lending and business banking and have collectively been working at developing relationships within the community for more than 35 years.

Simpson O. “Skip” Brown Jr. joined Peoples Bank in August 2021 as an area executive for the Winston-Salem office. Brown has extensive experience in the banking industry, previously serving as president and CEO for seven years with another community bank. He has also worked in the commercial lending world for a number of years. Brown serves his community on several local boards including YMCA, Wake Forest University Hall of Fame, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Brown and his wife, Minda, have two children.

Jim Tobin joined Peoples Bank in November 2021 as a business development officer in the Winston office. He has more than 36 years of related experience. Tobin and his wife, Fancy, have five children and three grandchildren.

Kristy Lingerfelt came to the team in August 2021 as the loan officer assistant for the office. She has previous experience as a mortgage planning professional. Lingerfelt and her husband, Rob, have three children.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake counties. The bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Forsyth and Rowan counties. The company’s stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”