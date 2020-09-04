New Mexican restaurant, Los Compadres, open after months of work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Zamora ran his restaurant, Los Compadres, in Valdese for just two years before deciding to open his next location.

His restaurant had taken off, drawing customers from all over — Marion, Statesville, Lenoir and Hickory. The last city is where he decided to expand.

The Los Compadres location in Hickory celebrated its grand opening this week, a year after Zamora and his wife Donna first considered opening another location.

For Roger Zamora, it was a challenge he wanted to face. “I wanted to prove myself,” he said. “Some said we weren’t ready, but we did it.”

The new restaurant has the same core menu as the Valdese restaurant, Donna Zamora said. “People love the food. They say they’ve never had anything so good,” she said.

Roger and Donna said they both gained their first work experience in restaurants. They owned a restaurant and bar in Mexico and have the drive to bring their love of restaurants to others. But what really attracts them to the restaurant business is the community they’ve created.

Their employees are like family — and often, they are family by blood and marriage. Their customers start as strangers and end up friends, Donna said.