HICKORY — On Wednesday, April 5, Catawba Valley Health System officially announced the completion of a new heart center to better meet the growing demand for these services. The center is part of a larger construction project that also includes an expanded Emergency Department.

Led by CVHS President and CEO Dennis Johnson, the ribbon-cutting featured representatives from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, CVHS trustees and medical staff, Catawba Medical Foundation, local leaders, and Rodgers Builders of Charlotte handled construction. Special recognition was given to Bob and Michele McCreary, who helped make the center possible through a significant gift to CVHS.

The unveiling showcased how all heart and vascular services are in one area of the hospital with a short transport route from the Emergency Department. Expanded cardiac catheterization labs will more efficiently treat growing numbers of cardiac patients and can accommodate electrophysiology, invasive radiology and vascular procedures.

“Access to invasive labs internal to the ED improves heart attack response from ‘door to procedure,’ which supports our Chest Pain Accreditation standards,” said Chuck Scronce, CVHS administrator for the cardiac and emergency service lines. “Other changes include the relocation of our existing invasive labs, which will improve diagnostic services. The new heart center also has a dedicated care team with prep and recovery patient bays to better accommodate patient safety.”

Within Catawba County, CVHS administers care for the highest number of cardiology inpatients, according to Johnson. “This new heart center will often be the front door to those inpatient services,” he said. “With the volume of cardiovascular cases we already see, plus the addition of this new heart center, we have positioned ourselves as what we call the ‘The Heart of the Community.”’

CVHS employs 12 physicians and advanced practice providers at its Catawba Valley Cardiology practice and is in expansion mode itself, according to Vincent Pompili, MD, medical director of the practice. “Physicians want to deliver care in an organization that actively invests in only the best equipment and facilities,” Pompili said. “And our patients tell us they want the best care possible close to home. The expertise of our medical staff and the opening of the heart center ensure that level of care is delivered to our community for many years to come.”