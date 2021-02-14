New food truck dishes out southeast Asian fare with a twist

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The food truck serves up fresh snacks inspired by the southeast Asian meals they grew up eating, plus a few of their own ideas. The signature dish is a sausage sandwich.

Typically, the southeast Asian sausage — filled with a blend of spices — is eaten with rice on a plate. Peda and Tee decided to put it on a sandwich.

“We just like to get creative with our cuisines,” Peda said.

Everything they sell is made from scratch, Tee said.

“It really comes down to the freshness of the ingredients and just knowing exactly what we put in there,” he said. “The customer knows that when they come here they’re getting fresh food.”

The truck also sells chicken wings, fries, soup, spring rolls and more. The menu changes often so return customers can try new things.

Meeting customers has been one of the most enjoyable aspects of the business, Peda said.

“It’s the meeting new people part I love,” he said. “I always like meeting new people; they have their own experiences and ideas.”

The cousins work hard to bond with their customers and brighten their day, Tee said.

“I hope they enjoy coming to our food truck,” he said. “We try to have a fun atmosphere. I think we try to make it as friendly as we can be. We’re from a small town and we’re family oriented. And we want to be really welcoming.”

