New Dollar General store opens in Catawba

CATAWBA — Dollar General announced that its store at 5954 Sherrills Ford Road in Catawba is now open.

The store provides area residents with an affordable and convenient location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The new Catawba location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables.

To commemorate the opening of the new store, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people.