New assisted living, memory care facility to fill demand

An $8-million, 78-bed assisted living and memory care center in Granite Falls is nearing its opening. It is the first care center built in Caldwell County in over two decades, according to the developer.
The newly constructed Grace Village Senior Living on River Bend Drive, behind Walmart in Granite Falls, is nestled behind a hill and surrounded by trees. Its freshly painted white columns, stone walls and peaked roof stand out amid lush green surroundings.
The facility has three wings — two assisted living sections with 46 beds and a memory care wing with 32 beds, Grace Village Executive Director Lyn Mikeal said.
Construction began on the building in November 2019 and was completed in April. The center is expected to open in June, Mikeal said.
Mikeal and the four partners who developed and own the facility — Hamilton Ward, Jim Martin, Brett Waters and Rodney Worley — pride themselves on the center’s amenities. Not only is the center filling a need in the community, but it goes above and beyond, Mikeal said.
The facility has an on-site physical therapy room, where patients will be able to recover from falls and surgeries or get everyday therapy, like sitting and standing. Large windows into the room allow family to watch their loved ones recover, Martin said.
“This is not something you see everywhere,” he said. “Most places do not have a dedicated, physical therapy space. Usually they’ll do it in the hall or in their rooms.”
The dedicated space also means if residents experience a trauma, they come from the hospital back to the assisted living facility and do physical therapy there, rather than stay in a separate therapy facility.
Near the center of the building, a communal area will serve up happy hour drinks and allow for socialization between residents. Down the hall, a large TV and chairs will host movie nights. Courtyards filled with lush green grass offer fresh air. A salon room will house a hairstylist for hair appointments for residents and a spa will be a welcome space to relax, Mikeal said.
Construction of the facility took about a year and a half, and the COVID-19 pandemic brought revisions during the process, Martin said. Some changes were made to make the building divisible in the case of a spike in COVID-19 cases or a future pandemic.
The owners expect demand for rooms at the facility to be high, Martin said. Memory care is limited in the area, he said. He also believes the COVID-19 pandemic has created pent-up demand.
“The events of the last 14 months have changed things,” he said. “Some people have taken care of their aging parents all year at home, and now it’s time to find them a facility.”
The demand for the services is great all over the area, Hamilton said. The partners chose southern Caldwell County to be accessible for multiple surrounding counties, including Catawba County, he said.
The available rooms range from large, two-room apartment style rooms to shared rooms for two people.
Eventually, the developers plan to build senior independent apartments on part of the additional 50 acres on the property, Hamilton said. Construction of those is expected to start in 2023, Martin said.
For more information visit www.livewellatgracevillage.com.