New assisted living, memory care facility to fill demand

An $8-million, 78-bed assisted living and memory care center in Granite Falls is nearing its opening. It is the first care center built in Caldwell County in over two decades, according to the developer.

The newly constructed Grace Village Senior Living on River Bend Drive, behind Walmart in Granite Falls, is nestled behind a hill and surrounded by trees. Its freshly painted white columns, stone walls and peaked roof stand out amid lush green surroundings.

The facility has three wings — two assisted living sections with 46 beds and a memory care wing with 32 beds, Grace Village Executive Director Lyn Mikeal said.

Construction began on the building in November 2019 and was completed in April. The center is expected to open in June, Mikeal said.

Mikeal and the four partners who developed and own the facility — Hamilton Ward, Jim Martin, Brett Waters and Rodney Worley — pride themselves on the center’s amenities. Not only is the center filling a need in the community, but it goes above and beyond, Mikeal said.

The facility has an on-site physical therapy room, where patients will be able to recover from falls and surgeries or get everyday therapy, like sitting and standing. Large windows into the room allow family to watch their loved ones recover, Martin said.

