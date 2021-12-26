New agent joins team at Realty Executives of Hickory

HICKORY — Sarah Metcalf has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Metcalf enjoys spending time with her family and friends on her boat, hiking, traveling, and visiting her oldest daughter who serves in the U.S. Navy. She and her fiancé, James, live in Newton. They have four children, a grandchild on the way, and two dogs.

Metcalf joins the 70 agents already at Realty Executives of Hickory, which has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Metcalf at 828-449-4165

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net