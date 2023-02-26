HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced the promotion of Michael Edwards to partner. He will be responsible for managing client assignments, projects, and delivering a high quality of service. This will include coaching, advising, and supporting team members to ensure client and personal expectations are not only met, but exceeded.

Edwards, CPA, grew up in the Lincolnton area and joined the firm in November 2012. His concentration is in privately held companies, nonprofit organizations and employee benefit plans. Edwards graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting from Appalachian State University. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Catawba County United Way, formerly chaired the Accounting and Attestation Committee for the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants (NCACPA) and served on the board of directors for the Hickory Museum of Art.

He is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Catawba and a recipient of the 2015 Hickory Young Professionals’ Top 10 Under 40 award. Edwards is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and NCACPA.

"I am very appreciative of this opportunity and consider myself fortunate to work for a firm that when I wake up every day, I look forward to going to work," Edwards said. "I enjoy the people I work with and the clients, that we, as a firm, serve. I look forward to strengthening client relationships while assisting them in growing and conquering this fast-paced, ever-changing world we live in."

Edwards enjoys spending time with his children, Lilly, William and Piper.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. provides audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

