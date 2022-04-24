Mortgage group welcomes licensed production partner

HICKORY — Stacy Sharpe with Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is pleased to welcome mortgage banker Kim Wagner as a licensed production partner.

Formerly with Truist Mortgage (previously BB&T), Wagner is joining The Stacy Sharpe Team of Atlantic Bay, one of the top three lenders in the Catawba Valley area and voted 2021 Best of Catawba Valley by Hickory Daily Record readers.

Wagner began in the mortgage industry in 1985 as a mortgage processor. Now she is honored to use her decades of experience in assisting homebuyers and clients looking to purchase refinance or build.

“I try to abide by the Golden Rule and treat others as I would like to be treated,” says Wagner.

Wagner serves all of North Carolina, primarily the Unifour area, including Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors.

Married for 38 years, Wagner has two adult children.

Founded in 1997, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is a privately-owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.