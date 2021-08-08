Mortgage Executive Magazine honors Jamie Harrington

HICKORY — Mortgage Executive Magazine has named Homeside Financial’s Jamie Harrington to its list of the Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America for 2020. This ranking is published annually alongside the magazine’s Top 50 Best Companies to Work for and Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America, where Homeside ranked at No. 32 and No. 56, respectively.

Per Mortgage Executive Magazine, “[We] compiled the most comprehensive list of the nation’s top 1 percent of mortgage originators. The minimum eligibility criteria are a total personal production of at least $30 million in 2020. Mortgage Executive seeks to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work that leading mortgage professionals put into serving their clients during the home loan process.”

Homeside is honored to have Jamie Harrington and several others rank in the Top 1%.

Homeside Financial, LLC, a privately held mortgage lender, is one of the nation’s fastest growing mortgage companies. Since its founding in late 2013, Homeside has grown to more than 500 employees, across more than 40 branches throughout the United States.

Homeside Financial, LLC is not affiliated with Mortgage Executive Magazine.