Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furniture Factory Outlet returns to Mart

HICKORY — Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, a modern, American retailer that custom designs heirloom-quality furnishings in Taylorsville, will be returning to Hickory Furniture Mart with a new outlet opening next month.

MG+BW Furniture Factory Outlet will offer a selection of the brand’s signature collections and limited-edition pieces with immediate availability for customers. Their new location will open just in time for the Mart’s anniversary clearance sale, Feb. 17-20.

To celebrate the grand opening, customers may enter for a chance to win a $500 Hickory Furniture Mart gift certificate that will be valid only at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furniture Factory Outlet’s location at Hickory Furniture Mart. During the four-day weekend sale, shoppers will also enjoy special offers and promotions to shop all of MG+BW Furniture Factory Outlet’s offerings.

Since 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home has been handcrafting high-quality, American made furniture in its Taylorsville factory. Each piece of MG+BW Home furniture is carefully bench-made by skilled North Carolina artisans to create a work of art that will stand the test of time. MG+BW Home has been leading the industry with its commitment to sustainable sourcing to ensure a healthy planet for generations to come.

The MG+BW Furniture Factory Outlet will be located at the South Entrance on Level 1 near two other popular North Carolina factory outlets…Vanguard Furniture Factory Outlet and Rock House Farm Factory Outlet.

Visit the new MG+BW Furniture Factory Outlet to shop the best selection of their premier furnishings arriving weekly or visit MGBWHome.com to see new products and the brand’s signature collections.

Hickory Furniture Mart has been one of North Carolina’s most trusted furniture and design resource for over 60 years. By offering customers a diverse selection of premier quality domestic and international manufacturers throughout its four levels of furniture galleries, showrooms and outlets, the Mart has become a major furniture destination for in state, out of state and international visitors, especially those seeking high-quality North Carolina craftsmanship for their homes. For more detailed information visit www.hickoryfurniture.com.