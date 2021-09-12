Medical practice marks 25-year milestone

Although much has changed in health care over the last 25 years, the doctors’ philosophy remains the same. The specialty medical practice is committed to excellence in endoscopy, delivering quality care in a comfortable, compassionate and safe environment. The entire group adheres to strict performance standards and consistently performs among top groups both regionally and nationally.

“One of the biggest changes we’ve seen in 25 years is patient acceptance for colonoscopy,” explained Koscheski. “Patients are very proactive today. They understand that screening saves lives and can reduce the risk of colon cancer by 70-80%. Now that the age for screening has dropped to 45, patients call us and say let’s get the process started.”

Colon cancer has decreased more than 30% over a 10-year time span in this area. Much of this progress can be attributed to colonoscopy and increased screening efforts, according to Koscheski.