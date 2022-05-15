Medical office building opens in Sherrills Ford

SHERRILLS FORD — Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) on Wednesday held ribbon-cutting ceremonies to open its newest facility in Sherrills Ford. Located at 3900 Terrell Park Drive, the new medical office building features a family practice and space for three other tenants.

The new construction is home to what was previously named Catawba Valley Family Medicine–Southeast Catawba. It is one of 15 primary care practices under the umbrella of Catawba Valley Medical Group, the branch of CVHS that operates all of the health system’s primary care, specialty care and urgent care practices. Beginning May 16, the practice will be rebranded as Catawba Valley Family Medicine–Sherrills Ford and begin seeing patients in the new facility.

The new building spans nearly 20,000 square feet and is designed to support mobile imaging such as MRI and CT with a dedicated parking pad adjacent to the building. The location gives easy access to major thoroughfares I-77 and Highway 16 Bypass connecting to both Hickory and Charlotte.

“Having a presence in Sherrills Ford has long been a part of our strategic plan to provide family care to a growing area of our county,” said Eddie Beard, president and CEO of CVHS. “We are especially grateful for the tireless efforts of Barbara Beatty, county commissioner and CVHS trustee, who helped lead the vision to invest in this exciting new project. Our new state-of-the-art facility will help us serve this community for decades to come.”

Beatty, along with Dr. Elizabeth Restino, physician at Catawba Valley Family Medicine–Sherrills Ford, both delivered remarks to a gathering that included Catawba County commissioners, CVHS board of trustees members, representatives from Catawba Medical Foundation, members of the Chamber of Catawba County, staff from Catawba Valley Family Medicine-Southeast Catawba, special guests from the Sherrills Ford community, and those who performed work on the project such as Summit Healthcare Group, David E. Looper Company, Latham Walters Engineers, Absolute Engineering, and West + Stem architects.

The Sherrills Ford practice that is now located in this new facility features Miles Saenger, PA-C, and Rebecca Stolorena, PA-C, along with Restino. The practice provides pediatric and adult care, as well as women’s services. Providers manage acute and chronic illnesses, treat acute injuries, perform minor office surgeries and, when necessary, give references for appropriate specialist care. Beginning May 16 more information can be found at CatawbaValleyHealth.org/SherrillsFord.