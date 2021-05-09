Medical center honored for patient safety

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System, said, “Patient safety is not only the expectation of the people who choose our organization for health care, it is the No. 1 priority for everyone working in our organization. We’re proud to achieve the highest possible grade Leapfrog can offer, which is even more meaningful during this pandemic. We’re gratified that this offers assurance to our community that we put the greatest effort possible into keeping our patients safe. While we are especially proud to have achieved this designation 10 consecutive times, we are even more grateful that our organization stood firm in the face of adversity during this pandemic and stayed true to keeping our community safe.”