Medical center honored for patient safety

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center was awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes CVMC’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. Over 2,700 hospitals nationally were evaluated by The Leapfrog Group, and CVMC earned its 10th consecutive “A” grade since fall 2016.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System, said, “Patient safety is not only the expectation of the people who choose our organization for health care, it is the No. 1 priority for everyone working in our organization. We’re proud to achieve the highest possible grade Leapfrog can offer, which is even more meaningful during this pandemic. We’re gratified that this offers assurance to our community that we put the greatest effort possible into keeping our patients safe. While we are especially proud to have achieved this designation 10 consecutive times, we are even more grateful that our organization stood firm in the face of adversity during this pandemic and stayed true to keeping our community safe.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Catawba Valley Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.