MDT names Julie Pruett development manager

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Marlboro Development Team Inc. announced the hiring of Julie Pruett, CEcD as development manager. Pruett will be opening a fifth office for MDT to be located in the Charlotte region of North Carolina with the specific focus of expanding relationships and opportunities in North Carolina and Virginia.

“Julie’s skills and experience will be pivotal in helping MDT continue to expand into our neighboring states,” said Kyle Edney, executive vice president of MDT. “Having known and worked with Julie throughout her career, we are so excited to have her joining our team.”

Pruett previously served as the director of business recruitment for the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. Along with economic development, Pruett has experience in grants administration, public budgeting, governmental planning, and finance.

In addition to a Master of Public Administration degree from Appalachian State University, Pruett received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and earned the internationally recognized professional designation of Certified Economic Developer.