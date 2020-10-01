MDI $120 million expansion would be Hickory's largest development project

Caldwell County offered MDI $2,000 per new job, up to 111 new jobs created, as well as $2,000 for each of the 120 jobs retained, Murray said.

The county also approved a tax incentive of a return of 75 percent of new property taxes assessed on the expansion, Murray said.

The Hickory City Council will vote on its incentives on Oct. 20, Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The package will include a $500,000 infrastructure grant for the project and a tax grant of about 78 percent return of property taxes over eight years, Killian said. The percentage will start at 90 percent in the first year and decrease to 80 percent the second, then drop to 75 percent the third year and remain at 75 percent.

The average salary of the new jobs will be about $51,600, higher than Caldwell County’s average wage of about $40,000.

The release said the state and local impact of the new jobs is estimated around $5.7 million a year.

The project is expected to grow the state’s economy by $305.5 million, the release said.