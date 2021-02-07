McCreary Modern honored for safety

NEWTON — McCreary Modern announced that no lost time accidents were reported within its operations for the 2020 work year, representing more than 1.5 million man hours of safety performance.

“This is an incredible accomplishment few manufacturers ever achieve. It reflects the serious nature with which McCreary Modern has invested in creating a safety-based culture,” said Jeff Cline, vice president of McCriff Insurance Services.

Accomplishing this objective during a pandemic accentuates the company’s commitment.

Rick Coffey, president and COO of McCreary Modern, said, "We are so proud of each employee-owners’ contributions in achieving this milestone. This reflects true dedication and each individual’s acceptance to a culture that embraces everyone’s safety."

McCreary Modern is a family and employee-owned furniture company based in Newton. It operates six manufacturing facilities in Catawba and Caldwell counties employing more than 850 full-time employee-owners.

The accompanying photo shows each plant manager accepting their facility's award for the 2020 safety performance.