McCreary Modern expanding in Maiden

MAIDEN — McCreary Modern, a private-label manufacturer of residential furniture including upholstered chairs, sofas, sectionals, occasional chairs and exposed wood pieces, is expanding the company’s Maiden manufacturing campus with a new 80,000-square-foot centralized sewing operation.

The new construction is in addition to planned expansions underway at the company’s nearby Maiden framing plant and woodworking plant in Lenoir. The two expansions and new sewing facility are expected to add 100 jobs to McCreary Modern’s 1,000-employee workforce.

“McCreary Modern’s physical growth is in large response to the demand for our products,” said Rick Coffey, president, McCreary Modern. “The growth has been in the works for several years as our business has steadily increased, but the demand over the past 18 months for our bench-made furniture has been unprecedented, quickening the pace and growing the scale of these expansion plans.”

The new building is being built next to the company’s existing fabric storage, automated cutting, and sewing facility on U.S. 321 Business in Maiden. Once completed in third quarter of 2022, the company’s expanded sewing department will locate in the new facility, while fabric storage and automated fabric cutting will grow in the existing space.