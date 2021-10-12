McCreary Modern expanding in Maiden

MAIDEN — McCreary Modern, a private-label manufacturer of residential furniture including upholstered chairs, sofas, sectionals, occasional chairs and exposed wood pieces, is expanding the company’s Maiden manufacturing campus with a new 80,000-square-foot centralized sewing operation.
The new construction is in addition to planned expansions underway at the company’s nearby Maiden framing plant and woodworking plant in Lenoir. The two expansions and new sewing facility are expected to add 100 jobs to McCreary Modern’s 1,000-employee workforce.
“McCreary Modern’s physical growth is in large response to the demand for our products,” said Rick Coffey, president, McCreary Modern. “The growth has been in the works for several years as our business has steadily increased, but the demand over the past 18 months for our bench-made furniture has been unprecedented, quickening the pace and growing the scale of these expansion plans.”
The new building is being built next to the company’s existing fabric storage, automated cutting, and sewing facility on U.S. 321 Business in Maiden. Once completed in third quarter of 2022, the company’s expanded sewing department will locate in the new facility, while fabric storage and automated fabric cutting will grow in the existing space.
The growth of one of the community’s largest employers is welcome news to Maiden officials. “I am excited and thankful for McCreary Modern,” said Max Bumgarner Jr., mayor, Town of Maiden. “They have been a great corporate citizen employing many of our residents and supporting the town of Maiden for over 30 years. We need a strong business community in order for our town to be prosperous. Maiden and McCreary Modern are forever bound together in our success.”
“We are always happy and excited to see our industrial and commercial businesses doing well within our community,” added Danny Hipps, mayor pro tem.
"The growth of businesses like McCreary Modern offer our citizens high-quality job opportunities nearby, while also expanding the town’s tax base and electrical usage, allowing the town to maintain the area’s lowest tax rate and improving utilization of our electrical grid.”
As McCreary Modern’s footprint grows, so has the company’s commitment to retain, recruit and train some of the industry’s best furniture artisans. “When Bob and Michele McCreary started the company all those years ago, they established a culture based on a simple premise — treat everyone like family,” said Coffey. “We desire for every single employee at McCreary Modern to have a safe, engaging, satisfying and rewarding career.”
Coffey said the company is looking for “well-grounded individuals that are ready to make a career with McCreary Modern. We will make the investments in their success to allow them to grow, feel appreciated and rewarded for their contributions.”
One unique way the company has rewarded employees is with ownership in the company. In 2008, Bob and Michele McCreary gifted 30% of the company to employees, allowing all employee-owners the opportunity to share in the successes of the company. The company is now considered as one of the most successful family and employee-owned (ESOP) businesses in North Carolina.
In addition to the ownership offering, Coffey maintains McCreary Modern can boast one of the “most comprehensive benefit packages in the region” offering everything from free healthcare for employees/spouses through two on-site nurse practitioners and accompanying pharmacy to paid seniority bonuses or gas cards for employees with at least two decades of experience.
Interested applicants can apply for immediate openings via the company’s hiring website: www.mccrearymodern.com.