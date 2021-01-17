Mattern & Craig Inc. announces new principal

Newman currently serves as office manager for Mattern & Craig’s Hickory office and leads the firm’s North Carolina Civil and Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) divisions. He is a registered Professional Engineer in North Carolina and Virginia and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. He has extensive project management expertise in civil-site design and construction administration for projects in commercial and economic development and public works infrastructure.

In announcing this news, Randy Beckner, PE, chairman of the board, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have someone with Brian’s broad background and knowledge to not only lead our North Carolina efforts, but to complement the efforts of the company as a whole as we continue to grow our geographic footprint in the Southeast region.” In his comments to the employee-owners at Mattern & Craig, Brad Craig, PE, president, said: “In order to achieve our core objectives in business, it is necessary that we adequately plan and implement sound ownership transition strategies. Brian is the latest part of that transition, bolstering our North Carolina offices with both his expertise and leadership.”