Mattern & Craig Inc. announces new principal

HICKORY – The board of directors of Mattern & Craig Inc. announce Brian R. Newman, PE as the newest principal at the firm.
Newman currently serves as office manager for Mattern & Craig’s Hickory office and leads the firm’s North Carolina Civil and Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) divisions. He is a registered Professional Engineer in North Carolina and Virginia and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. He has extensive project management expertise in civil-site design and construction administration for projects in commercial and economic development and public works infrastructure.
Newman is passionate about assisting local governments in supporting their MS4 storm water requirements with NCDEQ, developing projects through local MPO/RPOs with NCDOT, and helping secure funding to realize water/wastewater, municipal storm water, multimodal and roadway projects throughout western North Carolina.
In announcing this news, Randy Beckner, PE, chairman of the board, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have someone with Brian’s broad background and knowledge to not only lead our North Carolina efforts, but to complement the efforts of the company as a whole as we continue to grow our geographic footprint in the Southeast region.” In his comments to the employee-owners at Mattern & Craig, Brad Craig, PE, president, said: “In order to achieve our core objectives in business, it is necessary that we adequately plan and implement sound ownership transition strategies. Brian is the latest part of that transition, bolstering our North Carolina offices with both his expertise and leadership.”
Newman also leads the firm’s business development efforts in the Foothills region of North Carolina and supports these efforts in the Upstate region of South Carolina, establishing new client relationships to create opportunities for civil, structural, transportation, and traffic engineering project work throughout the region. Newman started with Mattern & Craig in 2004 as a CAD technician in the Kingsport office and worked as a project manager in the Johnson City, Tenn., office prior to opening the firm’s Hickory office in 2019.
Founded in 1978, Mattern & Craig has offices in Asheville and Hickory in North Carolina; Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee; Charleston, S.C.; and their corporate offices in Roanoke, Va. The firm employs 78 professional engineers, surveyors, and administrative/support staff and serves a broad array of clients in both the public and private sectors.
For more information visit http://www.matternandcraig.com or call 423-979-220