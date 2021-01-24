Mas Amor Cantina to replace Highland Avenue

Still, the pandemic presented many challenges. Opening a restaurant is hard enough in a normal year, Robb Lackey said. When a pandemic is thrown in, the uncertainty in each decision and the future restaurant grows.

The restaurant is set up with the pandemic in mind. Tables are often separated by walls and other barriers. In the center of the open dining area, tables will be spread apart and more can be added as things get back to normal, Bob Lackey said. There will be outdoor seating as well.

Despite the challenges the restaurant has faced, the Lackeys are confident it will do well. It’s extensive margarita selection and reasonably-priced food will be some of the biggest reasons, they said.

Chef Michael Hoeneisen has been developing the menu for weeks and eating his way around Hickory to compare, he said.

“Nothing compares to what we want to serve,” he said.

The restaurant will have trout tacos — a Hickory twist of classic fish tacos —enchiladas and other typical Tex-Mex items. They’ll also serve a rotating menu with more complicated orders like tacos birria, a popular Mexican dish that takes a lot of time to make, Hoeniesen said.

“We want to serve food from all over, that you might not see in Hickory,” he said.