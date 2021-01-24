Mas Amor Cantina to replace Highland Avenue

Mas Amor Cantina greets customers with a lush scenery of green.
Plants of all variety dangle from a wall of shelving that separates the bar from the main eating area. A wall on one side of the bar area is splashed with color — large green leaves fill a white background.
Below the concrete bar, bold tiles of black and white draw the eye, complemented by emerald green seating. A lounge area on one side of the bar offers velvet couches and bamboo seating as an alternative to tables and chairs.
Behind the bar — which offers 30 different tequilas, fine wine and specialty drinks — ceiling-height windows let natural light spill in. They run along every wall in the expansive restaurant, a reminder of its location: Hollar Mill in Hickory, a restored hosiery mill.
Mas Amor owners Bob and Robb Lackey — father-son owners of Cafe Rule in Hickory and Peppervine in Charlotte — have transformed what was once Highland Avenue restaurant into a trendy cantina that will serve up specialty Tex-Mex and food you won’t find anywhere else in Hickory, they said. It is set to open in late January.
“There’s nothing really like it,” Robb Lackey said. “It’ll be a different menu and atmosphere than you typically see.”
The layout is Instagram-worthy, Bob Lackey said. Natural wood floors and light wood ceiling brighten the large space. Snake plants separate small, two-person table booths under the wall of shelving separating the bar and main seating area. Large, butcher-block and marble-top tables are paired with chairs in the colors of turquoise and coral. Bamboo chandeliers hang from the black industrial fixtures on the ceiling.
At the back, the perfect photo-op is set up — a sunset scene on the wall with cacti and a Mas Amor neon sign.
The restaurant is designed to draw in a younger crowd and families, Bob Lackey said. There will be movie nights for kids and margarita specials for the adults, he said. People might come just for a drink at the bar or a dinner with family, he said.
Hickory is ready to support a modern restaurant, Robb said.
“I think Hickory is just begging for its big break,” he said.
The duo are proud to help Hickory thrive. Mas Amor isn’t all they have in store, with several other projects in the works including at least one outside the restaurant business. The Lackeys are working with local leaders on a park with amenities at Rotary Geitner Park along Hickory’s coming Riverwalk.
“It’s really been a dream for us (to help the community),” Bob Lackey said.
Mas Amor has been in the works for two years, Robb Lackey said. The Lakceys bought Highland Avenue with the intention of making it into something new. When COVID-19 closed restaurants in March 2020, the Lackeys took advantage of the poor circumstances. Renovations to the space began in July.
“The fact of it is, if there was a time to be closed and renovating that was it, we had to make the best of it,” he said.
Still, the pandemic presented many challenges. Opening a restaurant is hard enough in a normal year, Robb Lackey said. When a pandemic is thrown in, the uncertainty in each decision and the future restaurant grows.
The restaurant is set up with the pandemic in mind. Tables are often separated by walls and other barriers. In the center of the open dining area, tables will be spread apart and more can be added as things get back to normal, Bob Lackey said. There will be outdoor seating as well.
Despite the challenges the restaurant has faced, the Lackeys are confident it will do well. It’s extensive margarita selection and reasonably-priced food will be some of the biggest reasons, they said.
Chef Michael Hoeneisen has been developing the menu for weeks and eating his way around Hickory to compare, he said.
“Nothing compares to what we want to serve,” he said.
The restaurant will have trout tacos — a Hickory twist of classic fish tacos —enchiladas and other typical Tex-Mex items. They’ll also serve a rotating menu with more complicated orders like tacos birria, a popular Mexican dish that takes a lot of time to make, Hoeniesen said.
“We want to serve food from all over, that you might not see in Hickory,” he said.
Hoeneisen has a brand new kitchen to serve out of, and it opens up to the main dining area, so guests can see, hear and smell what’s cooking. A wood-fired stove may emit some of the more enticing smells, Hoeniesen said. A tortilla-making machine will also be on display and in use.