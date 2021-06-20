Martin Starnes & Associates honored

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina, ranking first among medium-sized companies in a statewide survey and awards program. This program was created by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group.
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses in the state. The list is made up of 57 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity.
Be a publicly or privately held business.
Have a facility in the state of North Carolina.
Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina.
Must be in business a minimum of one year.
Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
“We are delighted to receive such a prestigious designation and are grateful for another opportunity to represent the state of North Carolina and be among companies of such significance. We could not achieve this, however, without our dedicated staff, and we are truly appreciative for their commitment not only to our clients, but also to each other and to our mission,” said Victoria A. Martin, president.
Martin Starnes & Associates has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. provides audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.
For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com.
The actual rankings were published in the June issue of Business North Carolina.
For more information on the Best Employers in North Carolina program, visit www.BestEmployersNC.com.