HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. (MSA) has again been designated as one of the 2023 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina.

Business North Carolina partnered with DataJoe and implemented a survey that polled employers and their employees covering essential workplace topics such as leadership, work-life balance, pay, training and benefits.

Winning this award for the sixth consecutive year highlights the company's commitment to employee satisfaction, development, and innovative engagement programs.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to represent North Carolina with such a distinguished award along with other remarkable companies. We are truly appreciative to our dedicated staff for their commitment to our clients, each other, and our mission," said Victoria A. Martin, president.

"As we reflect on this achievement, our resolve is strengthened to continue making MSA an unparalleled place to work. To our team, our clients, and everyone who believes in us, we share this award with you."

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. provides audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com.

For more information on the Best Employers in North Carolina program, visit www.businessnc.com.