Martin Starnes & Associates honored

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. was recently named as one of the 2021 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For, ranking second in midsized firms employing between 50 and 249 employees across the nation.

Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.

To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be an accounting firm.

Have a facility in the United States.

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the United States.

Must be in business a minimum of one year.

Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for.