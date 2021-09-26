Martin Starnes & Associates honored

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. was recently named as one of the 2021 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For, ranking second in midsized firms employing between 50 and 249 employees across the nation.
Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.
To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
Must be an accounting firm.
Have a facility in the United States.
Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the United States.
Must be in business a minimum of one year.
Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.
“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”
“We are grateful for another opportunity to be ranked second among firms of such caliber. We could not achieve this, however, without the dedication of our staff, and we are grateful for their commitment not only to our clients, but also to each other and to our mission,” said Victoria A. Martin, managing partner of Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A.
Martin Starnes & Associates has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. is a provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.
For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.
For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com.