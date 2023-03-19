HICKORY — The Chamber of Catawba County recognized the achievements of 31 government, education, nonprofit, and business leaders who participated, engaged and developed professionally in 2022-2023’s Leadership Catawba Program at their graduation ceremony on March 7 at Lake Hickory Country Club.

Among the 2023 graduates is Amy McGhinnis, client services, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A.

Since 1974, Leadership Catawba has educated and empowered leaders for the future of Catawba County.

The program challenges each participant not only to be an effective and influential leader within their own organization, but to lead within the greater community through personal commitment and involvement.

