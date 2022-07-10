Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. honored

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced it has been named to the Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina 2022 list by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. ranked first in the medium company category and was selected based on a detailed survey of its employees.

Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

“These companies prioritize the needs of their employees and treat them as people not numbers, earning them a place on our 2022 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina list,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group. “Our research proves this year’s winners are committed to developing a highly engaged workforce. Congratulations to all of 2022 Great Employers in North Carolina.”

For the complete list of the Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina 2022, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/great-employers-to-work-for-in-north-carolina/winners/.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be ranked first among firms of such caliber. We could not achieve this, however, without the dedication of our staff, and we are grateful for their commitment not only to our clients, but also to each other and to our mission,” said Victoria A. Martin, managing partner of Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has is a provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services. For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com .