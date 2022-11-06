Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. honored

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. was recently named as a Best Employers in North Carolina for 2022 among medium-sized companies in this statewide survey and awards program.

Business North Carolina worked with DataJoe market research company to survey employers and employees throughout the state through topics such as engagement, leadership, training, organizational health, work-life balance, pay, benefits, and corporate and social responsibility.

Each year, Business North Carolina compiles a listing of companies throughout the state that receive high marks in areas such as attracting and retaining talent, motivating employees, and creating a fun, balanced, yet professional culture, and once again, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has received recognition.

“We are pleased to receive such a prestigious designation and are grateful for another opportunity to represent the state of North Carolina and be among companies of such significance. We could not achieve this without our devoted staff, and we are appreciative for their commitment not only to our clients but also to our mission and each other,” said Victoria A. Martin, president.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. is a provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

