Martin Starnes & Associates announces promotions

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced the promotions of Cassie Wilson to senior manager, Claire Chase to senior staff accountant II, and Beau Hildebrand, Maria Gray and Lauren Larsen to senior staff accountant.
Cassie Wilson, CPA, joined the firm in March 2012. Her concentration at the firm is in governmental auditing. Wilson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting from Appalachian State University. She received her Master of Accountancy from Gardner-Webb University. Wilson is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves on the PTO board for Claremont Elementary School.
Claire Chase, CPA, joined the firm in July 2018 after graduating from Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Her main focus is governmental auditing.
Beau Hildebrand joined the firm in April 2019. He attended Wingate University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in accounting. His main focus is governmental auditing.
Maria Gray joined the firm in May 2019 after graduating from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting. She is currently working on her Master of Science in accounting with a concentration in forensic accounting from Liberty University. Her focus at the firm is governmental auditing.
Lauren Larsen joined the firm in July 2019. Her concentration is in privately held companies, nonprofit organizations and employee benefit plans. Larsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting from Western Carolina University.
Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. is a provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning and other accounting services.
