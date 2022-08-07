Martin Starnes & Associates announces promotions

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced the promotions of Kari Dunlap, Jeremy Fortner, Kelly Gooderham, Tonya Thompson, Elsa Watts and John Whitley II to Senior Manager and Jill Vang to Manager.

Dunlap, CPA, has been with the firm for more than nine years with her main focus being in governmental auditing. Dunlap received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Accountancy from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. She is an NCACPA Young CPA Cabinet Alumni and is a recipient of Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 for 2021. Dunlap is also a board member for the YMCA and treasurer for the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County. She lives in Hickory with her husband, Bradley and children, Sage and Summer.

Fortner joined the firm in 2007. His main focus is in corporate and individual tax and also advises businesses in management, tax accounting, and with COVID relief provisions. He graduated from Tusculum University with a Bachelor of Arts in Management Accounting and Sports Management. Fortner was recognized as a recipient of the Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 in 2012, president of the Alexander County Chamber of Commerce, and was inducted into the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is currently president of Alexander County High School Athletic Booster Club and serves on the board of trustees at Catawba Valley Community College. Fortner lives near Taylorsville with his wife, Jill and children, Ivy and Carter.

Gooderham, CPA, joined the firm in May 2013 after graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. In 2021, she received the AICPA Advanced Single Audit Certification. Her main focus is in governmental auditing. Gooderham lives in Hickory with her dogs, Charlie and Bentley.

Thompson, CPA, has 18 years of experience in the accounting industry with three years being at MSA. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy from Appalachian State University. She is also an AICPA Not-for-Profit Certificate Holder. Thompson lives in Morganton with her husband, Robert.

Watts, CPA, joined the firm in May 2011 after graduating from East Carolina University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and later a Master of Science of Accountancy. Her main focus is in governmental auditing. Watts is a NCACPA Young CPA Cabinet Alumni.

Whitley, CPA, CFP, joined the firm in December 2013 and his main focus is in individual and corporate tax. He also has a license in investment advisory services. Whitley graduated from the UNC–Charlotte, with his Master of Science in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Financial Service Management from Johnson & Wales University. Whitley lives in Mooresville, with his daughter, Kaden.

Vang, CPA, joined the firm in January 2012. Her main focus is governmental auditing. Vang received her Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Finance from Walsh College. She lives in Connelly Springs with her husband, Lor Xiong and children, Liam and Evelyn.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has become a premier provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

