Mandate unlikely to stand

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Biden Administration issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that requires entities with more than 100 employees to develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, with an exception for employers that require either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing and masking at work.
This ETS came nearly two months after the president had announced that the emergency mandate was on its way back in early September.
On Nov. 12, the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued an order staying enforcement or implementation of the ETS. Furthermore, at least 11 of the 12 U.S. circuit courts of appeal were examining other petitions for review of the ETS. Last week, the case was randomly assigned via lottery to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. It is important to note that the injunction entered by the 5th Circuit applies nationwide and will remain in effect until the action is taken by the 6th Circuit.
Based on the research of our partners at the North Carolina Chamber, ETS mandates do not have a strong track record when challenged in court. Prior to this year, OSHA had issued only nine ETS regulations in its 50-year history. Of those, six were challenged, and four of the six were fully vacated or stayed, while one of the remaining two was partially stayed. In only one litigated case was a stay request fully denied.
North Carolina enforces OSHA regulations through a state plan. There are 22 states with state plans which give their states additional control in the enforcement of regulations. However, the federal government can revoke a state’s plan if the state fails to adopt the rules established by OSHA. Unlike some other states that have come out strongly against this mandate, like South Carolina or Florida, the NC Department of Labor is led by the elected office of Commissioner of Labor and is autonomous of the Office of the Governor.
On Nov. 15, as part of our Advocacy @ Work program, we hosted Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson at the Chamber for a roundtable discussion with regional business leaders who would be impacted by this mandate. Dobson made several things very clear during this discussion. First, he agrees that the vaccine is effective and provides the quickest path to the end of the pandemic. Furthermore, Dobson stated that his office will take no action on the ETS until the courts have settled the questions brought forward in the ongoing litigation. He went on to express many reasons why he is opposed to this mandate, specifically emphasizing the unnecessary strain on employers’ ability to attract and retain their workforce during one of the most challenging labor markets in history.
If the courts deny the stay on the ETS, Commissioner Dobson will be forced into a decision-tree matrix that he described as “bad versus worst.” Dobson will be left to choose to accept the mandate and enforce it with N.C. employers or to push back on the federal government and risk losing our state OSHA plan status which affords us independence on other workplace safety rules and compliance. Dobson stated that regardless, the NCDOL remains committed to working with business as a partner, not an adversary. As your Chamber, this was refreshing to hear directly from the commissioner.
Based on the make-up of the 6th Circuit Court, we remain hopeful that the mandate will not stand. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Chamber has been committed to advocating for and assisting with an “open and safe” economy. We know the business community will continue to do what they do — prioritize the health and well-being of their employees. Your Chamber will continue to monitor this situation and provide assistance and support to navigate this most recent critical issue impacting business.
Lindsay M. Keisler, IOM, CCEC, is president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.