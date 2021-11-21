Mandate unlikely to stand

North Carolina enforces OSHA regulations through a state plan. There are 22 states with state plans which give their states additional control in the enforcement of regulations. However, the federal government can revoke a state’s plan if the state fails to adopt the rules established by OSHA. Unlike some other states that have come out strongly against this mandate, like South Carolina or Florida, the NC Department of Labor is led by the elected office of Commissioner of Labor and is autonomous of the Office of the Governor.

On Nov. 15, as part of our Advocacy @ Work program, we hosted Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson at the Chamber for a roundtable discussion with regional business leaders who would be impacted by this mandate. Dobson made several things very clear during this discussion. First, he agrees that the vaccine is effective and provides the quickest path to the end of the pandemic. Furthermore, Dobson stated that his office will take no action on the ETS until the courts have settled the questions brought forward in the ongoing litigation. He went on to express many reasons why he is opposed to this mandate, specifically emphasizing the unnecessary strain on employers’ ability to attract and retain their workforce during one of the most challenging labor markets in history.