Majority of Hunsucker Farms property to be sold

Selling his family farm was no easy decision for Dan Hunsucker.

Hunsucker Farms started with a homestead and about 80 acres in 1926. From there it expanded to what it is now: about 500 acres. The family has grown and harvested crops, bred cattle and ran a dairy farm on the land for decades.

More recently, much of the family land in Conover off Interstate 40 is rented out to others. The Hunsuckers run a smaller farm on the original homestead and a separate family property in Claremont.

And for the past 10 years, Hunsucker, 60, has been thinking about the farmland’s future.

“I’ve been trying to come up with an exit strategy or a retirement and these things don't happen overnight,” Hunsucker said.

When he was approached last year by California-based commercial real estate firm CBRE Group to market and sell the property for industrial and residential development, Hunsucker faced the question head on. He ultimately decided it was time — though he plans to hold on to the 80 original acres and the family home.