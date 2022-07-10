Main Line Brands acquires Fitness Machine Technicians

HICKORY — Main Line Brands, a parent company of multiple home service franchises, recently added Fitness Machine Technicians, a Philadelphia-based franchise organization, to its portfolio of company brands.

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in fitness equipment repair and maintenance for commercial and residential exercise facilities across the United States and Canada. It provides service to exercise equipment in fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes.

“Fitness Machine Technicians is an emerging brand with a wide customer base,” said Main Line Brands President and CEO Chris Buitron. “They are a unique concept that provides a much-needed service for businesses and homeowners across North America. We are excited to add them to the Main Line Brands’ system.”

“We have experienced a substantial expansion of the franchise over the last several years and we believe our alignment with Main Line Brands can take our growth to another level,” said Fitness Machine Technicians President and CEO Don Powers. “We share Main Line Brands’ commitment to the customer and providing excellent and reliable services at an affordable price. We believe this is an ideal relationship as we move ahead and develop in the future.”

With 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, selling equipment, owning retail locations, and owning and managing fitness centers, Powers saw an opportunity to provide a necessary service, a business based solely on repairing and maintaining fitness equipment.

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand now has 50-plus franchises in the U.S. and Canada, with over 100 territories in operation in 30 states in the U.S. and three Canadian provinces.

Main Line Brands, based in Hickory, is a parent company operating leading home service franchises Mosquito Authority, Pest Authority, and Fitness Machine Technicians.

Susquehanna Private Capital made an investment in the Main Line Brands company in October 2020. Susquehanna Private Capital is one of the world’s largest privately held financial services firms.

Current brands Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority both operate with an affordable no commitments, no annual contracts business model.

Mosquito Authority was founded in 2002 and is the country’s leading professional tick and mosquito control provider. Pest Authority specializes in commercial and residential pest, rodent, and termite control.

The company has more than 700 franchise territories nationally across the three brands.

For more information about Fitness Machine Technicians, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.