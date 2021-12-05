Maiden couple recognized for business success

MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meeting as Business Success Stories for the 2021 fiscal year.
The husband-and-wife team of Jorge and Sara Mora were nominated for the Center of Excellence Awards by Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center Director Jeff Neuville for the award. Both businesses worked with CVCC’s Small Business Center during their start-ups.
“Jorge and Sara have been great to work with,” Neuville said. “They participated in our free counseling and workshops and put the information they received into action to start and operate successful businesses.”
Jorge and Sara Mora immigrated to the United States from Costa Rica and are now U.S. citizens. Jorge worked in Catawba County for 13 years while his wife was still in Costa Rica to build his own CNC manufacturing business — PQ CNC Works, which is located in Maiden.
While working as a CNC operator for a local company, Jorge attended machining classes at CVCC and began purchasing his own equipment for quick turnaround projects for local manufacturers. When his wife joined him in 2013, they began attending Small Business Center workshops at CVCC to learn about how to start and manage their own business, and they participated in individual counseling sessions with CVCC’s Small Business Center director.
Jorge officially opened PQ CNC Works in 2019 and now provides machining, CAD design and prototype services to manufacturers throughout the area.
Not to be outdone, Sara started her own baking business — SariCakes — in 2020, making custom cakes and treats for local customers. Sara received support from CVCC’s Small Business Center’s workshops and counseling services and has created a business which makes and delivers desserts for birthdays, holidays, graduations and other special occasions.
“We’re both grateful for the opportunities we’ve had with our businesses,” said Jorge Mora. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the community and the assistance we’ve received from CVCC.”
PQ CNC Works and SariCakes were two of four businesses recognized as 2021 Business Success Stories by the SBCN at its October Conference as part of its Center of Excellence Awards.
Small Business Centers are located at all 58 community colleges and contribute to North Carolina’s economic development, starting an average of 650 small businesses and creating or retaining more than 5,000 jobs each year.
For more information on the CVCC Small Business Center, visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu.