Maiden couple recognized for business success

MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meeting as Business Success Stories for the 2021 fiscal year.

The husband-and-wife team of Jorge and Sara Mora were nominated for the Center of Excellence Awards by Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center Director Jeff Neuville for the award. Both businesses worked with CVCC’s Small Business Center during their start-ups.

“Jorge and Sara have been great to work with,” Neuville said. “They participated in our free counseling and workshops and put the information they received into action to start and operate successful businesses.”

Jorge and Sara Mora immigrated to the United States from Costa Rica and are now U.S. citizens. Jorge worked in Catawba County for 13 years while his wife was still in Costa Rica to build his own CNC manufacturing business — PQ CNC Works, which is located in Maiden.