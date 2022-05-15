Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson tours CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently welcomed North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to its campus for a visit.

While he was on campus, Robinson toured the Workforce Solutions Complex, the ValleySim Hospital and the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy — gaining a deeper understanding of the programs and facilities at CVCC.

“It was an honor hosting the lieutenant governor and his staff here at CVCC,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “We were excited that he took an interest in the innovative facilities and programs that we have created here at the college.”

Robinson’s touring experience made him more aware of CVCC and its importance to the region.

“Our visit to Catawba Valley Community College gave us great insight into the opportunities available to residents of the Catawba Valley area, and what is possible when educational institutions collaborate with the private sector,” Robinson said. “The results of those collaborations will help build the North Carolina of the future. From the incredible training hospital and state-of-the-art workforce development facility to the furniture academy program where students can acquire the skills of the furniture manufacturing that our state is famous for, CVCC is doing the work of preparing NC students for success in the 21st century.”

One of Robinson’s biggest takeaways, though, was the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors, which have helped CVCC impact the regional workforce and beyond.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn't for the public-private partnerships fostered between the community college and businesses in the region,” Robinson said. “Through this collaboration businesses invest in students as future employees and students are encouraged to invest in themselves as the same.”