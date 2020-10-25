Long-term care communities win national recognition

HICKORY — Lutheran Services Carolinas announced that six of its North Carolina skilled nursing homes were presented with National Quality Awards by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for delivering quality care to residents.

Trinity Glen, a senior care community in Winston-Salem, and Trinity Village, a senior living community in Hickory, were awarded Silver Awards.

Of 861 total award recipients of Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, covering all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 146 received the Silver Award. The Silver designation indicates that the recipients have developed effective approaches to help improve performance and health care outcomes. Trinity Glen and Trinity Village were among only six Silver Award recipients in North Carolina. Both had previously received Bronze Awards.

Receiving Bronze Awards are Trinity Elms in Clemmons, Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, Trinity Place in Albemarle, and Trinity Ridge in Hickory. GlenFlora in Lumberton, which partners with LSC, also received a Bronze Award.