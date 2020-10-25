Long-term care communities win national recognition

HICKORY — Lutheran Services Carolinas announced that six of its North Carolina skilled nursing homes were presented with National Quality Awards by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for delivering quality care to residents.
Trinity Glen, a senior care community in Winston-Salem, and Trinity Village, a senior living community in Hickory, were awarded Silver Awards.
Of 861 total award recipients of Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, covering all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 146 received the Silver Award. The Silver designation indicates that the recipients have developed effective approaches to help improve performance and health care outcomes. Trinity Glen and Trinity Village were among only six Silver Award recipients in North Carolina. Both had previously received Bronze Awards.
Receiving Bronze Awards are Trinity Elms in Clemmons, Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, Trinity Place in Albemarle, and Trinity Ridge in Hickory. GlenFlora in Lumberton, which partners with LSC, also received a Bronze Award.
The National Quality Award Program, implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The National Quality Award program assists providers of long-term and post-acute care services in achieving the application of continuous quality improvement.
The program honors providers throughout the country that have demonstrated their commitment to delivering quality care for seniors and persons with disabilities and shines a spotlight on those providers who have made the commitment to the quality improvement journey through the Baldrige Performance Excellence criteria.
