Local tourism employees spotlighted

This year, National Travel and Tourism Week recognized the power of travel and the industry’s role in bringing back vibrant communities, restoring the U.S. economy, rebuilding the workforce and reconnecting America. Visit Hickory Metro followed the same theme and joined in on spotlighting and thanking tourism employees in the community.

“It has been an extremely challenging year in the travel and tourism industry due to the pandemic, but visitors are returning to our community, which is a positive sign because when visitors return, they spend money in our community, which helps businesses and the community as a whole,” said Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Center CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand. “Due to the pandemic year, it is hard to know exactly how many tourism employees are working in the county, but the last count was about 2,500 people, and those employees could be working at the convention center or for one of the many hotels in our community or selling tickets at LP Frans Stadium or Hickory Motor Speedway, serving a meal at a local restaurant or assisting a customer at the Hickory Furniture Mart.”