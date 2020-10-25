Local Realtor achieves national recogntion

HICKORY — Pam Kendall has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Realty Executives of Hickory congratulates Kendall upon joining more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience. Realty Executives is extremely proud of Kendall and her willingness to put time and effort into advancing her education.

REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide. The National Association of Realtors represents more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

To work with Kendall, call 828-514-9083 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.