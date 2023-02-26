LENOIR — The City of Lenoir has hired Phil Harper to serve as the next director for the city's Parks & Recreation Department. Harper was born and raised in Lenoir, and he has more than 24 years of experience in the parks and recreation field.

Candidates had to complete a multi-step interview process, which included completing a written exercise and budget exercise, giving a community presentation, and completing a formal interview. City Manager Scott Hildebran said management had several great candidates to choose from, and Harper was the best match for what the city needed in a new director.

"I believe Mr. Harper will be a great addition to the city, and he'll be able to keep our parks and recreation programs moving forward," Hildebran said.

Harper grew up in Lenoir and graduated from Hibriten High School. He earned a Recreation & Leisure Management Degree from North Carolina Central University.

He worked as a recreation supervisor for the Lenoir Parks & Recreation Department from 1985 to 1991 and as center director from 1999 to 2002. Since then, he has worked in parks and recreation departments in many communities across the state including Burke County, Fayetteville/Cumberland County, and the Village of Pinehurst. Most recently, Harper served as the parks and recreation director for the town of Pembroke.

Harper is an avid tennis player and he served as varsity tennis coach at Hibriten High School from 1996 to 2004. He also taught at Hibriten.

In addition to any sport that involves a ball, Mr. Harper said he enjoys the outdoors and mountain biking.

Harper has four children: Phillip Clay, 31, Tavon, 25, Jada, 23, and Annabel, 20. Tavon recently graduated from Appalachian State and Jada and Annabel are currently attending East Carolina University. His mother lives in Boone, and his brother lives in Lenoir.