HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro announces that Leesa Richardson has joined its team of agents. Richardson will serve clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to have Leesa on our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro. “Her personality is a great fit for our culture and her hardworking demeanor will be a great asset for each of her clients.”

As a Weichert affiliated agent, Richardson has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help her provide the best possible real estate service to her clients, Smith said.

Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, call 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.