Learn about VA loans during free program

HICKORY — Members of the armed services, veterans and their families are invited to a seminar on VA loans to be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2410 U.S. 70, SE, Hickory.

The event will be hosted by Realty Executives agent and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Adriano Lamboglia.

Lamboglia and Tim Kerley will discuss the VA loan program, including:

• What you have to do to be eligible for the VA loan

• Types of properties you can buy with the VA loan

• The current area real estate market

• The greatest advantages of using the VA loan

• Common myths about VA loans

Realty Executives invites military personnel, veterans and their families to come and hang out with fellow veterans and military members, learn about the VA loan, ask questions, and enjoy food and drinks at Buffalo Wild Wings, all on Realty Executives.

For information, call Lamboglia at 310-819-0429.

