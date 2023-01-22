Leadership development firm welcomes new partner

HICKORY — StrongLead, LCC, a leadership development firm based in Hickory, announced the promotion of Ethan Schronce to the position of partner with the firm. StrongLead provides coaching and consulting services to businesses and the public sector with an emphasis on the Catawba Valley region of North Carolina.

Schronce has been with the firm since 2018 with roles focused on business development and marketing. He will continue this focus with expanded roles in client care and consulting.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Schronce become a partner. He has been a strong team member and has played a pivotal role in helping our company grow 470% since coming onboard. We’re now at a point of serving over four dozen local clients that cover a wide range of industries, from health care and insurance, to construction and manufacturing.” said Chad Hall, the firm’s Chief Operations Officer.

Schronce is a native of Hickory and a graduate of Liberty University. Prior to joining StrongLead, he worked in account management at Transportation Insight. He serves as the committee chair for Catawba Valley Young Life, is a volunteer leader with Young Life College, and is active in Hickory Young Professionals. He and his wife live in Lenoir.