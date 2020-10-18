Labor Department presents annual safety awards

HICKORY — The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Tuesday, Oct. 13.
“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in the Hickory area and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019. Recipients recognized are in Hickory and surrounding counties.
Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner. The banquet was co-sponsored by Western Carolina Industries and co-hosted by the American Society of Safety Professionals, Western Carolina Chapter.
Area award recipients included the following:
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Benco Steel
Catawba County, Planning and Parks
Century Distribution Center, Plant No. 11
City of Newton, Fire Department
City of Newton, Public Utilities
City of Newton, Recreation Department
Hanes Industries
Hickory Steel, Division of Structural Steel of Carolina LLC
HSM Solutions, Conover Coils
HSM Solutions, Hickory Metal Plant
Lee Industries LLC, Plant No. 1
Lee Industries LLC, Plant No. 4
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Headquarters Building
Second Consecutive Year
Blue Ridge Molding LLC
GKN Sinter Metals
Third Consecutive Year
HSM Solutions, Lenoir Fabrication Plant
Fourth Consecutive Year
Alexander Trucking Co. Inc.
Century Casegood, Plant No. 1
HSM Solutions, Blue Ridge Products Inc.
HSM Solutions, Hickory Fabrication
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Bassett Upholstery Division, Plant No. 31
Cargo Transporters Inc.
Catawba County, Public Health
Catawba County, Social Services
Century Furniture Industries, Plant No. 2 Upholstery
Century Upholstery Campus - Chair
Certain Teed - Vinyl Operations, Claremont Plant
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., Hickory
Continental Structural Plastics, Lenoir Operations
Continental Structural Plastics, Newton Operations
Framewright Inc., Conover Plant
GKN ePowertrain, Newton North Carolina
Hancock & Moore, Plant 1
Hancock & Moore, Plant 2
Hickory Baseball Inc., Hickory Crawdads
HSM Solutions, HS Wire Technology
HSM Solutions, Regional Sales Office
Moss-Marlow Building Co.
Paragon Films Inc.
Royale Comfort Seating, Plant 2
Shuford Yarns LLC, Dudley Shoals Plant
Shuford Yarns LLC, Hickory Spinners Yarn Plant
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Hudson Opp, Plant 24
Town of Wilkesboro
Town of Wilkesboro, Police Department
Town of Wilkesboro, Public Works
Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Corporate Lab Services
Second Consecutive Year
Catawba County, Technology
HSM Solutions, Plastic Technology Inc.
Royale Comfort Seating, Plant 1
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Highland Specialty - Plant 27
Shurtape Technologies LLC, PD and I
Town of Wilkesboro, Wilkesboro Volunteer Fire Department
Third Consecutive Year
Carpenter Co., Longview Branch
Catawba County, Finance
Catawba County, Register of Deeds
Leathercraft Inc.
The Compounding Pharmacy
Tyson Foods Inc., Roaring River Service Center
Vesco Toyotalift
Fourth Consecutive Year
Catawba County, Library
Century Services, Trucking
Cityscape Roofing Co. Inc.
HSM Solutions, HS Converting - Conover
Land's Electric Repair Inc.
Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Breeders
Fifth Consecutive Year
Advancepierre Foods, Claremont Plant
City of Newton, Waste Water Treatment Plant
City of Newton, Water Treatment Plant
Sixth Consecutive Year
Catawba County, Tax
County of Wilkes, Airport, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Inspections, Planning and Recreation
County of Wilkes, Animal Control, Cooperative Extension, Elections, Finance and Taxation, Garage, IT, Public Building, Purchasing, Register of Deeds, Soil and Veterans
Hickory Saw and Tool
HSM Solutions, Regional HR Office
Mathis Quarries Inc.
Prostaffing
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Catawba Logistics Center
Tyson Foods Inc. Co. Store
Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Broilers
Seventh Consecutive Year
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Administrative Building
Eighth Consecutive Year
Unique Transportation Inc.
10th Consecutive Year
Catawba County, Cooperative Extension,
Soil and Water
Catawba County, County Manager
Catawba County, Personnel
County of Wilkes, General Government and Commissioners
Shurtape Technologies LLC, Traffic Department
11th Consecutive Year
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - 115 Quarry
12th Consecutive Year
Century Main Office, Plant No. 04
13th Consecutive Year
Shuford Yarns LLC, Corporate Office
Town of Wilkesboro, Park
14th Consecutive Year
County of Wilkes, Sheriff's Department
Jelliff Corp., LGM Division, 4292 Providence Mill Road
Town of Wilkesboro, Waste Water Treatment Plant
16th Consecutive Year
Town of Wilkesboro, Town Hall/Administration
Town of Wilkesboro, Water Treatment Plant
17th Consecutive Year
Catawba County, Board of Election
18th Consecutive Year
Hickory Chair LLC
22nd Consecutive Year
Capricorn Electronics Inc.
23rd Consecutive Year
HSM Solutions, Corporate Office
29th Consecutive Year
Del-Mark Inc.
46th Consecutive Year
Louisiana Pacific - Roaring River
Million-Hour Awards
1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents
HICKORY CHAIR
5 Million Hours
Oct. 2, 2014, through Nov. 25, 2019
The local recipients have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award. Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
More information on the Labor Department’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Eursula Joyner at eursula.joyner@labor.nc.gov.
