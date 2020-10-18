 Skip to main content
Labor Department presents annual safety awards
Labor Department presents annual safety awards

HICKORY — The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in the Hickory area and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019. Recipients recognized are in Hickory and surrounding counties.

Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner. The banquet was co-sponsored by Western Carolina Industries and co-hosted by the American Society of Safety Professionals, Western Carolina Chapter.

Area award recipients included the following:

Silver Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

Benco Steel

Catawba County, Planning and Parks

Century Distribution Center, Plant No. 11

City of Newton, Fire Department

City of Newton, Public Utilities

City of Newton, Recreation Department

Hanes Industries

Hickory Steel, Division of Structural Steel of Carolina LLC

HSM Solutions, Conover Coils

HSM Solutions, Hickory Metal Plant

Lee Industries LLC, Plant No. 1

Lee Industries LLC, Plant No. 4

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Headquarters Building

Second Consecutive Year

Blue Ridge Molding LLC

GKN Sinter Metals

Third Consecutive Year

HSM Solutions, Lenoir Fabrication Plant

Fourth Consecutive Year

Alexander Trucking Co. Inc.

Century Casegood, Plant No. 1

HSM Solutions, Blue Ridge Products Inc.

HSM Solutions, Hickory Fabrication

Gold Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

Bassett Upholstery Division, Plant No. 31

Cargo Transporters Inc.

Catawba County, Public Health

Catawba County, Social Services

Century Furniture Industries, Plant No. 2 Upholstery

Century Upholstery Campus - Chair

Certain Teed - Vinyl Operations, Claremont Plant

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., Hickory

Continental Structural Plastics, Lenoir Operations

Continental Structural Plastics, Newton Operations

Framewright Inc., Conover Plant

GKN ePowertrain, Newton North Carolina

Hancock & Moore, Plant 1

Hancock & Moore, Plant 2

Hickory Baseball Inc., Hickory Crawdads

HSM Solutions, HS Wire Technology

HSM Solutions, Regional Sales Office

Moss-Marlow Building Co.

Paragon Films Inc.

Royale Comfort Seating, Plant 2

Shuford Yarns LLC, Dudley Shoals Plant

Shuford Yarns LLC, Hickory Spinners Yarn Plant

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Hudson Opp, Plant 24

Town of Wilkesboro

Town of Wilkesboro, Police Department

Town of Wilkesboro, Public Works

Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Corporate Lab Services

Second Consecutive Year

Catawba County, Technology

HSM Solutions, Plastic Technology Inc.

Royale Comfort Seating, Plant 1

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Highland Specialty - Plant 27

Shurtape Technologies LLC, PD and I

Town of Wilkesboro, Wilkesboro Volunteer Fire Department

Third Consecutive Year

Carpenter Co., Longview Branch

Catawba County, Finance

Catawba County, Register of Deeds

Leathercraft Inc.

The Compounding Pharmacy

Tyson Foods Inc., Roaring River Service Center

Vesco Toyotalift

Fourth Consecutive Year

Catawba County, Library

Century Services, Trucking

Cityscape Roofing Co. Inc.

HSM Solutions, HS Converting - Conover

Land's Electric Repair Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Breeders

Fifth Consecutive Year

Advancepierre Foods, Claremont Plant

City of Newton, Waste Water Treatment Plant

City of Newton, Water Treatment Plant

Sixth Consecutive Year

Catawba County, Tax

County of Wilkes, Airport, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Inspections, Planning and Recreation

County of Wilkes, Animal Control, Cooperative Extension, Elections, Finance and Taxation, Garage, IT, Public Building, Purchasing, Register of Deeds, Soil and Veterans

Hickory Saw and Tool

HSM Solutions, Regional HR Office

Mathis Quarries Inc.

Prostaffing

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Catawba Logistics Center

Tyson Foods Inc. Co. Store

Tyson Foods Inc., Wilkesboro Broilers

Seventh Consecutive Year

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Administrative Building

Eighth Consecutive Year

Unique Transportation Inc.

10th Consecutive Year

Catawba County, Cooperative Extension,

Soil and Water

Catawba County, County Manager

Catawba County, Personnel

County of Wilkes, General Government and Commissioners

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Traffic Department

11th Consecutive Year

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mideast Division - 115 Quarry

12th Consecutive Year

Century Main Office, Plant No. 04

13th Consecutive Year

Shuford Yarns LLC, Corporate Office

Town of Wilkesboro, Park

14th Consecutive Year

County of Wilkes, Sheriff's Department

Jelliff Corp., LGM Division, 4292 Providence Mill Road

Town of Wilkesboro, Waste Water Treatment Plant

16th Consecutive Year

Town of Wilkesboro, Town Hall/Administration

Town of Wilkesboro, Water Treatment Plant

17th Consecutive Year

Catawba County, Board of Election

18th Consecutive Year

Hickory Chair LLC

22nd Consecutive Year

Capricorn Electronics Inc.

23rd Consecutive Year

HSM Solutions, Corporate Office

29th Consecutive Year

Del-Mark Inc.

46th Consecutive Year

Louisiana Pacific - Roaring River

Million-Hour Awards

1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents

HICKORY CHAIR

5 Million Hours

Oct. 2, 2014, through Nov. 25, 2019

The local recipients have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award. Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

More information on the Labor Department’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Eursula Joyner at eursula.joyner@labor.nc.gov.

