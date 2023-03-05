HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is pleased to announce that Justin Fryer has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Fryer has had his real estate license and has been personally investing in real estate for 20 years. He has been primarily acquiring single family homes and land. He and his wife have owned Liazzos Catering for the last 15 years. They have three children and love all things sports and outdoors.

“We are excited that Justin is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. "As one of our agents, Justin has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program Catawba Valley area."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills has continued to grow and helps buyers and sellers in the Foothills area.

Contact Fryer by phone at 828-320-2300 or visit his website Justin.Fryer.BetterFoothills.com.