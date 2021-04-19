Jewelry storage business blooms from Edison Project

As Kim Whitley prepared for work, on a day more than a decade ago, she was struggling to find the jewelry she wanted to wear.

Her jewelry was unorganized and often tangled.

“I was like this is ridiculous — women still deal with jewelry like they did in the 1800s,” Whitley said. “I thought, ‘Why has nothing been done differently?’”

Whitley called her friend Adele McLean. The pair have been friends since third grade at Jenkins Elementary School.

“I called her and I said, I know you’re going to think I’m crazy but, I said, would you want to work on something like this?”

The pair put their heads together to create BlingBook — a jewelry storage system that keeps it all in place, untangled and easy to travel with. The book is covered in quilted black leather-style fabric, and looks like a photo album. Inside, soft, fabric pages hold the jewelry. Clips and plastic strips Velcro to the pages to hold necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets in any position. Plastic covers Velcro on top of the page to keep it clean and protected.

The jewelry can stay in the book, or individual pages can be taken out for travel or to hang on clothes hangers to match jewelry to outfits.

