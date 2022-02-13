Jenkins Funeral Home welcomes Rodney Cook

NEWTON — Rodney Cook, veteran Hickory funeral director, recently joined the staff at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton. The move was announced by Carl Jenkins, president and owner of the Newton family firm.

Cook has more than 34 years serving families in Hickory, Catawba County and surrounding areas. He is a 1984 graduate of Hickory High School and attended various community colleges and Lenoir-Rhyne College. He is a graduate of Fayetteville Technical Community College Department of Funeral Service Education through Forsyth Technical Institute.

A Hickory native, he and his wife Jenny live in Hickory and have two children, Kalie and Will. The Cooks enjoy attending Discovery Church and spending time with their family.

“I have a tremendous passion for helping families at a tough time in their lives," Cook said. "I have always wanted to be in a helping profession. I am happy after many years serving local families that I have found a home at Jenkins Funeral Home.”