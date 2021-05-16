Jameson Reception Center officially dedicated at CVCC

HICKORY — Honoring the legacy of a long-time significant figure at Catawba Valley Community College, the Thomas W. Jameson Reception Center was officially dedicated this past week.
CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Biggs and Department Head of Accounting and Business Programs Christy Lefevers gathered for a dedication ceremony held in the newly-named Jameson Reception Center for Accounting and Business Administration Programs in the Robert E. Paap Education Building on CVCC’s main campus.
Jameson served as CVCC’s director of fiscal affairs from 1963-83 and was instrumental in the construction of the Paap Building.
Jameson’s son — Thomas A. Jameson — wanted to appeal to CVCC students with his father’s work philosophy through his quote, “If you are going to do something, do a better than need-be job!”
“It gives me great pleasure to announce the naming of the Jameson Reception Center,” said Hinshaw. “I am delighted that Mr. Jameson’s philosophy will be shared with CVCC students for years to come. On behalf of our students, I would like to thank Mr. Thomas A. Jameson for support of our college that his dad served so well.”
Not only will Jameson’s legacy be forever embellished on campus at the Paap building, but his son Thomas, who lives in Frankford, Del., established a fund through CVCC Foundation, Inc. as a memorial to his father.
These funds will assist students enrolled in accounting and business administration programs to complete their specific program as needs arise in regard to career goals, professional development and emergencies. These funds will assist students to better themselves and accomplish their goals.
“I am excited and honored to receive this assistance from the Jameson family to benefit the students in the accounting and business programs,” said Lefevers. “Many of our students face challenges that could derail them from completing their education. This additional funding will be used to break down barriers and will assist students in reaching their goals. Partners, such as Mr. Jameson, are instrumental in helping us educate and lift up our community as a whole.”
For more information on CVCC’s accounting and business programs, contact Lefevers at clefevers@cvcc.edu.