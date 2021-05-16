Jameson Reception Center officially dedicated at CVCC

HICKORY — Honoring the legacy of a long-time significant figure at Catawba Valley Community College, the Thomas W. Jameson Reception Center was officially dedicated this past week.

CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Biggs and Department Head of Accounting and Business Programs Christy Lefevers gathered for a dedication ceremony held in the newly-named Jameson Reception Center for Accounting and Business Administration Programs in the Robert E. Paap Education Building on CVCC’s main campus.

Jameson served as CVCC’s director of fiscal affairs from 1963-83 and was instrumental in the construction of the Paap Building.

Jameson’s son — Thomas A. Jameson — wanted to appeal to CVCC students with his father’s work philosophy through his quote, “If you are going to do something, do a better than need-be job!”

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the naming of the Jameson Reception Center,” said Hinshaw. “I am delighted that Mr. Jameson’s philosophy will be shared with CVCC students for years to come. On behalf of our students, I would like to thank Mr. Thomas A. Jameson for support of our college that his dad served so well.”