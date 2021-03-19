"It’s just been a struggle": 1 year of COVID-19 will have lasting impact on business

For Sorrow, COVID-19 meant closing his gym just four months after he opened — during a crucial time to grow gym membership. It also cut off his income, which he planned to use to continue renovations of the former YMCA and convention center building his gym occupies off U.S. 70 near McDonald Parkway.

With no new income, Sorrow had to knuckle down and do much of the work himself. He also used the time to add COVID-19-friendly additions to his gym.

Little by little, Sorrow renovated his gym to include a personal training room where he can train clients one-on-one and they can still feel safely distanced from other members. He also added equipment to the outdoor patio that was previously unused. Now, members looking to stay safe can find comfort in outdoor equipment.

“COVID-19 changed the way that we opened the gym,” Sorrow said. “We added a room for personal training so a lot of my older personal training clients were more comfortable to come back.”

Sorrow already put an emphasis on cleanliness before COVID-19 but now it is appreciated more. He fogs the gym once a week with cleaning spray and has cleaning products around the gym for members to wipe down equipment after they’re done.