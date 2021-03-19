"It’s just been a struggle": 1 year of COVID-19 will have lasting impact on business

When Steve Sorrow walks through his gym, he greets nearly every member there — cracking jokes with regulars and yelling greetings across the floor of white and blue equipment to reach all corners of the room.
For Sorrow, his business is personal. He builds relationships with his clients at Hickory Fitness. He said he puts his heart into his business, which he opened in November 2019. His passion is what got him through a difficult year of COVID-19 shutdowns, restrictions and panic, but it was no easy fight. And it isn’t over yet.
“You just have to do everything you can, even not knowing if it’s going to work — I can’t just stop,” Sorrow said. “It’s just been a struggle, trying to make it day by day, trying to make sure it’s going to operate and keep going.”
The past 12 months were difficult for businesses large and small — from big-name manufacturers, to gyms like Sorrow’s, to one-person at-home businesses. It’s unlike any situation businesses have dealt with before, and the effects left behind by COVID-19 may be around for a long time, said Lindsay Keisler, Chamber of Catawba County president and CEO.
“Words honestly don’t even describe what the events of the last year have been,” Keisler said. “‘Unprecedented’ has been used over and over, and it’s about the only word that fits.”
For Sorrow, COVID-19 meant closing his gym just four months after he opened — during a crucial time to grow gym membership. It also cut off his income, which he planned to use to continue renovations of the former YMCA and convention center building his gym occupies off U.S. 70 near McDonald Parkway.
With no new income, Sorrow had to knuckle down and do much of the work himself. He also used the time to add COVID-19-friendly additions to his gym.
Little by little, Sorrow renovated his gym to include a personal training room where he can train clients one-on-one and they can still feel safely distanced from other members. He also added equipment to the outdoor patio that was previously unused. Now, members looking to stay safe can find comfort in outdoor equipment.
“COVID-19 changed the way that we opened the gym,” Sorrow said. “We added a room for personal training so a lot of my older personal training clients were more comfortable to come back.”
Sorrow already put an emphasis on cleanliness before COVID-19 but now it is appreciated more. He fogs the gym once a week with cleaning spray and has cleaning products around the gym for members to wipe down equipment after they’re done.
Adjustments like Sorrow’s were widespread among businesses around Catawba County. In mid-March last year, when Gov. Roy Cooper first announced many businesses would have to close to limit the spread of COVID-19, Keisler and her team at the Chamber took action. They learned what they could about the rules and regulations being put in place and distilled the information for businesses scrambling to figure everything out.
The Chamber got thousands of calls from businesses across the county seeking help and guidance in navigating through the pandemic, Keisler said. They helped businesses find their way through the new landscape while adjusting to it themselves.
“I called us the COVID-19 business crisis triage center because that’s truly the role we played,” Keisler said. “If you’re sick, physically ill, you go to the doctor or the ER and you see a triage nurse and they send you to the right place. That’s the role we played — we were the triage nurses for business.”
Restaurants were among some of the hardest hit when they were forced to close their dining rooms to stop the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants switched to takeout food for several weeks, which diminished business and cut staff time.
A year later, with capacity still limited to 50%, some restaurants are still feeling the effects. Groucho’s Deli in Hickory kept its dining room closed even after they were allowed to reopen, owner Meg Locke said. They rely on drive-thru and takeout orders for income.
“Our business is down 40%,” Locke said. “We have great, loyal customers, and we’re especially grateful for them through this time.”
A federal Paycheck Protection Program loan helped Groucho’s stay afloat. Locke, who is heavily involved in the restaurant scene in Hickory, thinks those funds saved many businesses in the community.
“Without those funds, every independent restaurant in the community would have closed, I believe,” Locke said.
Hundreds of businesses sought PPP loans and similar aid, Keisler said. The Chamber helped businesses of all kinds find help, support and funding during a tumultuous time.
“Just being able to walk alongside and help businesses navigate this crisis has been the honor and the privilege of it all,” Keisler said.
The virus itself, not just the restrictions put in place, posed a conundrum for many businesses: to open or not.
Locke kept a keen eye on COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, which is one reason she’s kept the dining room closed. She’s committed to slowing the spread of the virus. But without a drive-thru window, Groucho’s Deli would have considered other alternatives, Locke said.
Even large, financially strong businesses were hurt last year due to the pandemic.
Hickory-based Shuford Yarns was thriving in early 2020, CEO and President Marvin Smith said. They were making and shipping record amounts of yarn until mid-March.
“Customers started dropping shipments because they were curtailing their operations,” Smith said. “April, May and June were very tough months. We kept getting cancellations and delays and holdups.”
As an essential industry, Shuford Yarns never had to shut down manufacturing plants under Cooper’s executive orders. Instead, low numbers of orders and lost business sent employees home, Smith said. Because the company had strong business in the months leading up to the pandemic, it was able to continue to pay its employees even when they weren’t working. Instead, the company delayed some capital investments and reined in expenses elsewhere.
“I’m pleased we didn’t have to lay off anyone and we paid everyone,” Smith said. “I was thankful that we were in the position to be able to do that.”
Shuford Yarns navigated the ever-changing infectious disease controls recommended by the government — masks, cleaning, social distancing, capacity limits, temperature checks and more. When masks became strongly recommended, some employees who were home came back in to help sew masks for the community, Smith said.
“I was really proud of that,” he said. “You couldn’t find masks, and so our people did a good job of helping out. It was encouraging in this day and time to see people helping others.”
Though business trailed off in the first three months of the pandemic, by July it started to pick back up. The company ultimately made a profit in 2020 — though not as much as hoped.
July was the time when other industries started to see a sense of normalcy return, as well. Darbey Roberts, a wedding photographer in Hickory, saw business plummet in March 2020. She was on track for her busiest year. It was her second year as a full-time photographer running her business, Darbey Delaney Photography. In March, her brides already booked for the fall started to worry and new bookings stopped, Roberts said.
“The wedding world got hit so hard,” she said. “I had set all my 2020 goals; that quickly all got demolished before they even began.”
By July, weddings started up again. They are often small and socially distanced.
“The weddings I’ve been to since COVID has hit — everyone is making the best out of a bad situation,” Roberts said.
As the year progressed, more weddings moved forward. Many weddings were moved to 2021, so Roberts is hoping for a full year, she said.
“I think things will get back to normal, and I’m praying and hoping to do well this year,” Roberts said. “I think the world is finally like, ‘COVID sucks, but I can no longer put my love life on pause.’”
One year after the pandemic began, business is getting close to where it was before COVID-19 hit for Shuford Yarns, Smith said. The year bolstered Smith’s confidence in the business.
“We’ve always been fairly confident where we played in the marketplace, but now we’ve been through one of the worst times we’ve seen in recent times in history, but we made it through well,” he said.
Business levels may be close to normal, but how business is done will change forever, Smith said. Shuford Yarns and the businesses it works with were pushed to use digital platforms in ways they never had before, and Smith doesn’t expect the trend to stop. Instead of in-person meetings that require travel, Smith expects to continue to turn to video conferencing.
“We’ve been in the electronic age for a long time, but when this pandemic hit, it really opened everyone’s eyes into a new way of doing business,” Smith said. “Where you can continue to have meetings without being present. That’s been something we’ve been pleasantly surprised about.”
Keisler heard from many businesses that discovered the same thing. Digital meetings, communications and management were requirements in 2020, and she expects it to stay popular going forward.
The Chamber itself moved completely digital, holding meetings, conferences and gatherings virtually. It was a goal before the pandemic — to use the internet more for Chamber work — but COVID-19 moved up the timeline.
“This challenge enabled us to step into that in a shorter time frame than I ever imagined,” Keisler said.
Now, about one year since Catawba County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, there is hope for businesses amid decreasing COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of vaccinations.
Essential workers are now eligible to be vaccinated, including restaurant workers, manufacturing employees and others working in person.
Smith said he is happy to see his employees able to get vaccinated and put the pandemic behind them.
“I think that’s certainly a key to this, to get as many people vaccinated as we can over the next few months,” he said.
Locke sees restaurant workers as some of the most deserving essential workers to get the vaccine.
“I love our people; I love our industry; and I’m excited that our people are getting vaccinated,” she said.
As more people are fully vaccinated and immunity sets in — at least two weeks after the second dose — more people are getting out of their homes and feeling comfortable doing activities in public, like going to the gym.
Sorrow is seeing clients return to the gym and hopes to continue to build his membership as restrictions lift and COVID-19 diminishes.
“I think a lot of people are ready to get out and get moving. I think the vaccine is making people more comfortable,” Sorrow said. “Without the vaccine, I don’t think people would have been comfortable enough.”
The pandemic has presented difficulties and challenges for each business and every person in Catawba County, Keisler said. Each experienced it and responded differently. Businesses in Catawba County will be changed and impacted by COVID-19 for years to come, she said.