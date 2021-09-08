Interventional cardiologist joins FryeCare network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Srinivas S. Mikkilineni, MD, interventional cardiologist, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Cardiology Associates – Piedmont. He is accepting new patients at his office at 2660 Tate Blvd., Hickory.To schedule an appointment, call 828-261-0009. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Mikkilineni specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions, including arrhythmias, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure. He is experienced in a wide range of cardiovascular interventions, such as heart catheterization, angioplasty and stents. Mikkilineni has a special interest in preventive cardiology to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Mikkilineni earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. He completed his residency at Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia. He is also fellowship trained in both general and interventional cardiology at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville. Mikkileneni is board certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology.