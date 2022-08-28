Interior designer recipient of award

HICKORY — Susan Guest, owner of Guest Interiors, was recently named an ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) Medalist Award Recipient for 2022.

The award recognizes members who have demonstrated outstanding service to ASID, have provided significant contributions to the interior design profession, and have made significant contributions that have enriched the human experience.

Guest will receive the Medalist Award at the national conference “Dwell” in Miami in September. She lives in Hickory with husband, David and four rescued animals.

Guest Interiors is a local full-service interior design firm for both residential and commercial projects. For more information, visit guestinteriors.com.